Amad Diallo makes strong case for Man United stay in solid performance against Leeds



Manchester United beat Leeds United by two goals to nil during a pre-season clash in Oslo, Norway.

Second-half goals from academy youngsters Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill were enough to secure victory for the Red Devils against the old rivals.

United registered three shots on target out of their 12 cracks at goal.

In comparison, the Yorkshire club only had one shot on target out of their seven shots in total.

Erik ten Hag’s side had the lion’s share of the ball – 62%.

The Reds made 628 passes with a pass accuracy of 91%. Leeds on the other hand made 381 passes with a success rate of 85%.

Ten Hag named two completely different XIs in either period of the game. In the opening 45 minutes, Amad Diallo started in a front three also consisting of Omari Forson and Jadon Sancho, who led the attack.

It was the former Sunderland loanee however who looked the most likely to score for United.

During the 45 minutes he was on the pitch, Amad had 36 touches of the ball to his name.

The Ivorian winger managed a pass accuracy of 88% and one key pass.

He successfully pinged one long ball from his two attempts. Amad accounted for two of United’s 12 shots directed at the Leeds goalkeeper.

The 21-year-old embarked on three dribbles and he came out on top on all three occasions. Dribbling is easily one of Amad’s strengths and he displayed his expertise in this aspect to great effect.

The United wide-man was superb defensively. He won four of the five ground duels he delved into. He was not required to contest any challenges in the air.

Amidst suggestions that Amad could be loaned out yet again, the player is proving he is what it takes to make his mark at Old Trafford and become a valuable member of the senior team.

If he carries on as he did vs. Daniel Farke’s men, there is no reason why Ten Hag cannot be convinced to keep him and use him in the upcoming season.

