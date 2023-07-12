Benfica president confirms receiving proposals for Manchester United target Gonçalo Ramos

Benfica president Rui Costa has confirmed that his club have received proposals for Manchester United transfer target Gonçalo Ramos.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo reported this morning about the latest revelations from Costa who confirmed receiving multiple proposals for the 22-year-old striker.

However, he did not mention the names of the clubs that are in the race to sign the player.

Although Ramos remains a Benfica player at present, the Portuguese newspaper hinted that the Benfica president may be preparing for life without the rising star as he turns his sights towards Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Costa praised Felix during a conversation with the press yesterday, labelling him as an “extraordinary player” and asking, “Who wouldn’t like to see João Félix at Benfica?”

The Peoples Person previously reported that the Portuguese club had taken an interest in New York City FC’s Taty Castellanos, viewing him as another potential replacement for Ramos should he depart this summer.

One club that is believed to be taking an active interest in Ramos is Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly expressing an interest in the Portuguese international last month.

In an interview with German channel Sport1, Bayer Leverkusen left back Grimaldo spoke of Bayern’s interest in his former Benfica teammate, claiming that Munich would be an ideal destination for Ramos.

In late June, Benfica reportedly rejected an offer of €50million for Ramos, which could have potentially come from Bayern or United.

While the 22-year-old’s release clause of €120 million will be too costly for United, Benfica did slash their asking price for Ramos in June, indicating that the club may be willing to allow him to depart if a satisfactory offer comes in.

Ramos has been on the Red Devils’ radar since his breakthrough performance for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup when he scored a hat trick against Switzerland in the last 16.

Scoring nine goals in his first 11 league games last season, Ramos also proved his counter-pressing qualities which makes him an ideal fit for Ten Hag’s system of play.

While he is a promising player to keep an eye on, United currently appear to be closer to signing Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, with the 20-year-old already agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils.