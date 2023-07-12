Erik ten Hag gives his verdict on Manchester United’s 2-0 pre-season clash win vs. Leeds



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lauded the contribution of the club’s youngsters in his side’s 2-0 win against Leeds United.

A 67th-minute finish from Noam Emeran gave United the lead before Joe Hugill guided the ball into the back of the net just 14 minutes later to seal the victory.

The two academy graduates will undoubtedly take the spotlight for their exploits in front of goal but according to Ten Hag, all the young stars were good and did their job.

The Dutchman spoke to club media after the game. He said, “I think we showed some good things. We have a good foundation and you can see that in the game.”

“It is a big moment when you join the first team. You deserve game time because over the years you work for it… to come in, score, and win the game, that is very nice.”

He also gave his thoughts about the centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The two were formidable last season before injuries struck towards the end of the campaign to effectively halt their combined efforts at the back.

Ten Hag remarked that Martinez is slowly growing back into his role following the hard work he has been putting in the last few weeks.

As per Ten Hag, the two central defenders are currently lacking a bit of rhythm but such is the level of their understanding that he is confident they will be functioning at optimal performance in next to no time.

The 53-year-old coach further stated about Varane, “He is fantastic. A fantastic personality from the first moment I met him… that [his achievements] is so huge, he has so much respect from everyone in Manchester United.”

He told MUTV that the other members of the squad will be making their return to training on Saturday.

However, they are unlikely to be fit and available in time for the next game against Lyon in a week’s time.

On Mount, Ten Hag remarked that the 24-year-old played with “so much courage” and that others can get joy from what he brings to the table.

