FC Twente’s relationship with Erik ten Hag could be “an absolute advantage” as they pursue Facundo Pellistri



FC Twente have a huge advantage in their efforts to sign Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on loan – they enjoy a relationship with Erik ten Hag.

This is according to Dutch journalist Leon ten Voorde, who claims that Ten Hag could do the Eredivisie club a huge favour.

The United boss was an assistant manager at FC Twente between 2006 to 2009.

He also had spells in charge of the U-17 and U-19 set-ups.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that FC Twente have set their sights on temporarily landing the Uruguayan star.

The club’s technical director Jan Streuer was quoted as saying that “they know Pellistri” but are also aware of other interesting players.

Last season saw the 21-year-old finally make his senior United debut, more than two years after he arrived at Old Trafford from Penarol.

In all competitions, he made 11 appearances for the Red Devils, registering only one assist in the Carabao Cup.

Ten Voorde, a childhood friend and former fellow villager of Ten Hag, spoke to Soccer News via Sport Witness and confirmed FC Twente’s interest in Pellistri.

“The priority is on the side up front. I have to be honest; I didn’t know Pellistri was playing at United when he filled in at the World Cup. Then I thought: hey, he doesn’t play at United very often,” he said.

“Maybe I have some connections at United to find out what kind of guy he is. Should the boy come, we will find out exactly how that happened. I don’t dare predict at this stage how likely he is to come.”

He further said, “But of course, it is not a disadvantage that Ten Hag is sitting there. That is an absolute advantage. Otherwise, that boy would never have appeared on Twente’s radar, you can figure that out yourself.”

Ten Voorde explained that at the moment, it’s a waiting game and fresh developments could arise in the near future.

