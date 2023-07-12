“If God wants”: Noam Emeran speaks about his future ambitions following heroic display against Leeds



Manchester United youth star Noam Emeran says that his objective is to continue improving and hopefully score many more goals for the Red Devils in future.

Emeran spoke to MUTV after his fantastic display in United’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Leeds at the Ullevaal Stadion.

The 20-year-old, who signed his first professional contract with United in November 2019, opened the scoring in the 67th minute as he slotted the ball in the bottom-left corner with a cool finish.

Just 14 minutes later, he brilliantly set up Joe Hugill for the second of the game.

As a result of his exploits, Emeran was selected as the man-of-the-match, garnering 43% of the votes.

He told club media, “It’s always a proud moment for me to wear this shirt and play for this club in a big stadium like this. Of course, I am happy and proud for me to score a goal, for my family as well. We just have to keep going – the first of many, if God wants.”

“It was important for the team (to get a win) as well for the coach as it is our first game of the season. We wanted to play good, respect the tactics and the rules of the coach and get the win at the end.”

“We are here to take experience, so it is nice to play in a full stadium and to play in front of fans. It’s a good feeling to play in a stadium like this. I don’t have a personal target, I just want to play as many minutes as I can, take what I’m given, and we will see every game if God wants.”

United brought Emeran from French side Amiens.

Born in France, he began his career in Belgium with side FC Brussels. From here, he made the switch to Entente SSG and then finally Amiens.

The 20-time English champions beat the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus to his services.

Emeran will have another chance to impress when United face Ligue 1 giants Lyon in Edinburgh next week.

