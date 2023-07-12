Joao Felix open to continuing in England as Manchester United express interest



Manchester United have already begun their pre-season engagements with a comfortable 2-0 victory against arch-rivals Leeds United in Oslo on Wednesday.

New signing Mason Mount played 45 minutes but manager Erik ten Hag wants more signings through the door before the pre-season tour to America.

The Red Devils have verbally agreed a deal with Inter Milan for their goalkeeper Andre Onana but final details are still left to be ironed out.

But one area where the club are desperately lacking firepower is up front with Anthony Martial still injured and Wout Weghorst no longer at the club.

Marcus Rashford was the only player to reach double digit goals in the Premier League last season and he was close to burnout and the manager is desperate to bring in an elite striker ahead of next season.

ETH wants another versatile forward

The club’s first-choice was Tottenham Hotspur record goalscorer Harry Kane but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is adamant that he will not sell to a direct rival. Bayern Munich are currently leading the race.

The Red Devils were forced to shift their focus towards attaining Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund with whom they have agreed personal terms but a difference in valuation between the clubs still remains a sticking point.

The Dane remains raw but has plenty of potential but Ten Hag is aware of the fact that only signing one striker will not be enough considering his team’s qualification for the Champions League.

He has already informed the club that he needs another versatile goalscorer, preferably someone who can play on the wings and up front and occupy different positions as and when required.

Luckily for Ten Hag, one such player is on the market. As relayed by ABC (via Sport Witness), Joao Felix is desperate to leave Atletico Madrid.

He finished his Chelsea loan spell in disappointing fashion, scoring only four times in 20 games. But clubs know that he has the quality to succeed in England.

Felix’s versatility is his biggest asset and he can play out on the wings, as the attacking midfielder, as the second striker and up front on his own.

Felix is open to staying in the Premier League

The report stated that the Portuguese is “seduced” by the idea of continuing in the Premier League with United, Newcastle and Aston Villa all interested in his services.

The player wants to play in the Champions League, with both United and Newcastle able to offer him the same. The English trio have “rang” the player’s entourage regarding a move but have not got in touch with Atlético yet.

Los Rojiblancos would have preferred to sell him before the start of pre-season but is assured that the 23-year-old “will not stay” in Madrid this season.

Due the drop in his valuation, Diego Simeone’s side do not want to sell currently and would prefer a loan deal so that his value can rise again and then they can sell the Portugal international. They had paid €127m for his services.

Such an arrangement could suit United if they choose to go ahead with the deal. But whether they once again have problems with the loan fee remains to be seen.