Kobbie Mainoo shows why Erik ten Hag can trust him in his second season



Manchester United opened their pre-season engagements with a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Leeds United at Oslo on Wednesday.

Both goals were scored in the second-half which featured an entire XI composed of academy stars. The goals were scored by Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

A lot of academy graduates were impressive, sometimes eclipsing their more senior professionals but one stood out among the rest.

Mainoo impressive against Leeds

Kobbie Mainoo started as the deepest midfielder and was a treat to watch. His passing was crisp and he evaded opponent presses with ease.

The 18-year-old always seemed to have a extra second when in possession and he carried on from where he left off last season.

The England U-19 international made three first-team appearances last season after impressing manager Erik ten Hag in training.

He could prove to be an able deputy for when the manager decides to give Casemiro a rest or when he decides to rotate his midfield pack.

Zidane Iqbal was ahead of him when the season began but by the time it ended, Mainoo was so far ahead that the manager ended up selling Iqbal.

Transfer rumours have suggested that Ten Hag wants an additional defensive midfielder if the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay end up leaving.

Mainoo could be perfect midfield deputy for Ten Hag

Sofyan Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move but on current evidence and based on last season, the United academy player seems to fit the part perfectly.

He could end up saving the club a lot of money in the transfer window if he continues in the same vein.

The only thing is at his age and considering his potential, do United want to keep him on the bench instead of playing regularly probably on loan?

It will be interesting to see how this season shapes up for the highly-rated youngster.