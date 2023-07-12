Manchester United are one of the possible destinations for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni

Manchester United’s summer activity is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks with the transfer market now in full swing.

Erik ten Hag made Mason Mount his first signing in the window and a verbal agreement has been reached with Inter Milan for Andre Onana. He will be expecting further reinforcements before the start of the new campaign.

The United boss is believed to be looking to add more quality to his midfield, as well as securing a goalkeeper and a centre-forward.

Spanish publication Nacional (via Football365) have reported United could be a possible destination for Real Madrid star Aurelian Tchouameni.

Madrid are reportedly willing to sacrifice the French international in a bid to raise funds for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s days as a Paris Saint-Germain player look numbered with the hierarchy at PSG adamant they will be cashing in on the forward rather than losing him on a free next summer.

After the signing of Jude Bellingham and the contract extensions of both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Madrid are overstocked in midfield.

The La Liga giants see Tchouameni as the one who can be offloaded to raise funds for the blockbuster signing of Mbappe.

The Los Blancos are said to be looking for €80million for the 23-year-old who is most likely to go to the Premier League should he leave Madrid.

“United and Liverpool are the ‘two destinations’ for the France international, who is now surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu,” Football365 wrote.

Tchouameni would no doubt add quality to any midfield and would provide Ten Hag with a star-studded engine room should he join the ranks at Old Trafford.

However, given United’s well publicised budget issues and the need to improve in other areas, it would be a surprise to see the former Monaco man make a move to Manchester this summer.

Ten Hag will almost certainly ensure he has a goalkeeper and a striker through the door before he turns his attention to any further positions.