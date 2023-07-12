Manchester United “verbally agree” fee with Inter Milan for Andre Onana



It seems Manchester United have almost sealed their second signing of the summer, and well in time for their pre-season tour.

With David de Gea leaving the club as a free agent, it became imperative for United to bring in a modern goalkeeper, attuned with manager Erik ten Hag’s demands.

The search took them to Inter Milan’s Champions League hero Andre Onana. The Cameroonian had played under the Dutchman at Ajax.

United had seen their first offer rejected by the Nerazzurri but it seems they have finally won the race.

United agree Onana deal

It seems Ten Hag’s insistence is about to pay off with journalist Rudy Galetti revealing that United and Inter have “reached a verbal agreement” over a deal for the 27-year-old.

Inter were hell-bent on extracting €60million for the keeper who had arrived from Ajax on a free.

🚨📋 André #Onana, the details: ▪️#ManUTD and #Inter already reached a verbal agreement about the transfer fee: £42m+£5m add-ons; ▪️new contacts expected in the next 24/48h to discuss the details and complete the move; ▪️the 🇨🇲 GK is ready to join #MUFC. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/cqrfXOtOJb — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 12, 2023

According to the Italian journalist, Inter have accepted a lower fee with United’s negotiators having to complete this deal amidst budgetary constraints.

“ManUTD and Inter already reached a verbal agreement about the transfer fee: £42m+£5m add-ons.

“New contacts expected in the next 24/48h to discuss the details and complete the move. The GK is ready to join MUFC,” the Italian tweeted.

The Peoples Person had already reported that this week was supposed to see the deal’s successful conclusion and it seems that is likely to be the case.

Onana has reportedly already started house-hunting in Manchester and he is likely to be part of United’s pre-season tour to America.

Onana deal means Henderson to leave

This will allow United to begin discussions over Dean Henderson‘s sale to Nottingham Forest.

The deal was being held up as United first wanted to bring in Onana before greenlighting the academy graduate’s departure.

This deal will also allow United to shift their attention to bringing in a new striker, with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund the priority target.

The Reds also need to sell a few players if they are to back the manager who wants several more signings ahead of his second season in Manchester.