Mason Mount makes his Manchester United debut during pre-season friendly win against Leeds



Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount made his unofficial debut in a 2-0 win pre-season friendly win against Leeds United.

Goals from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill were enough to guarantee the Red Devils victory against Daniel Farke’s men.

Mount started in a midfield three also consisting of United academy graduate duo Hannibal Mejbri and Kobbie Mainoo.

The three combined excellently and enabled the team to control proceedings throughout the opening 45 minutes of the game.

All eyes were on Mount following his sensational transfer from Chelsea to Old Trafford.

The new United number seven had 43 touches of the ball.

He successfully delivered 26 of the 31 passes he tried to make to his teammates, managing a decent pass accuracy of 84%.

Mount also made one key pass.

The 24-year-old was the set-piece taker. He stepped up in most of the dead-ball situations such as corners and free-kicks.

Out of his five crossing attempts, he only found his target on one occasion, when he picked out Alvaro Fernandez inside the Leeds box from the corner flag.

This is undoubtedly something the midfielder will be looking to work on ahead of his side’s next game against Lyon in seven days’ time.

Mount tried to ping a long ball to his colleagues once and succeeded. He created as many big chances.

The England international had a few chances to find the back of the net. Out of United’s 12 shots at goal, he contributed two.

An aggressive presser and winner of the ball, Mount won four of the six ground duels he delved into. The former Chelsea star also won four tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Mount’s performance was certainly encouraging and he showed why Ten Hag was so intent on acquiring him.

