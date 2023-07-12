Mason Mount starts for Man United vs Leeds United



Mason Mount starts for Manchester United today against Leeds United in Oslo.

The new signing from Chelsea will probably play in midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Omari Forson, who makes his debut for the Red Devils.

In defence, Tom Heaton starts in goal behind a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Alvaro Fernandez.

Amad Diallo, Jadon Sancho and Hannibal Mejbri make up the XI.

There are no recognised strikers in the starting line-up although Joe Hugill is on the bench.

He is joined by Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar, Rhys Bennett, Will Fish, Marc Jurado, Toby Collyer, Dan Gore, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Maxi Oyedele, Charlie Savage, Shola Shoretire and Noah Emeran.

Given the lack of fire power, United are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 or even a 4-4-2 with Sancho and Amad up front.

There are also no recognised holding midfielders in the starting lineup, but Mainoo will probably be expected to perform that role.

It will be a first chance for United fans to see Lisandro Martinez since he fractured his metatarsal in the Europa League quarter final first leg against Sevilla.

A number of stars are absent due to having an extra week off after international duty. These include Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Fred travelled with the squad but is not named, which suggests he picked up a knock in training.

Out injured are Dean Henderson, Antony, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek.

The copious absences make it a very inexperienced United side and there could be several debuts in the offing alongside that of Mount.