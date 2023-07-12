Matej Kovar’s ball-playing attributes on show during Leeds victory



Manchester United began their pre-season engagements with a comfortable 2-0 victory over arch-rivals and recently-relegated Leeds United at Oslo on Wednesday.

Both goals were scored in the second-half in which Erik ten Hag put out a whole new team composed entirely of academy graduates.

The goals came from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill while it was a moment to savour for the duo, the Dutch manager must also have been impressed with what he saw at the back.

While Daniel Farke’s men managed to counter-attack a few times in the first-half, they were a non-existent threat in the second period.

Kovar impressed with his feet

Matej Kovar, fresh off winning the league for Sparta Prague, came in goal in place of Tom Heaton and showed what he is capable of.

The goalkeeping department at United is undergoing a major renovation with long-serving No 1 David de Gea leaving after 12 years.

The club have verbally agreed a fee with Inter Milan for Andre Onana but some details are left to be ironed out.

The Cameroonian’s arrival should see Dean Henderson leave the club. Even Heaton is attracting interest from the likes of Luton Town and Everton.

And based off what Ten Hag saw from the 23-year-old, he could well sanction Heaton’s sale as well.

Kovar had 30 touches of the ball in 45 minutes, more than three times of what Heaton had. That was because the defence trusted the keeper to utilise the ball well.

And he did use the ball well, with 24 out of 25 passes finding a teammate. His passing was crisp and he showed he can keep calm under pressure.

From passes between the lines to clipped balls to the full-back, Kovar showed it all. He was quick off his line and even managed one high claim straight from a corner.

Kovar can be good enough for reserve keeper spot

He was decent when going long as well with two passes out of three finding a teammate.

The Peoples Person had reported that Ten Hag was open to using him as backup at one stage but the player might not agree.

After tasting success with Sparta and with the team one step away from qualifying for the Champions League, Kovar wants to go back.

Whether it is on loan again or permanently remains to be seen. While United could certainly do with his services, the club could also gain monetarily now that the player is in demand.