Nottingham Forest locked in talks with Manchester United for Dean Henderson



Nottingham Forest have identified Dean Henderson as their number one goalkeeping target and are “locked in negotiations” with Manchester United about signing the player on a long-term deal.

Henderson spent last season out on loan at the City Ground, where he kept six clean sheets in 18 appearances before picking up an injury during the final weeks of the campaign.

The England international has not travelled with the rest of his teammates to Oslo for pre-season duty. He has remained in Carrington to step up his rehabilitation.

According to The Telegraph, Henderson is on Steve Cooper’s list of reinforcements between the sticks alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa.

As per John Percy and Mike McGrath, the United academy graduate is believed to be ready to end his 12-year association with the Old Trafford outfit in search of a fresh challenge.

The last time Henderson made a first-team appearance for the Red Devils was in February 2022.

The Telegraph adds, “Negotiations between United and Forest have been complicated by the uncertainty over the future of David De Gea, who announced his decision to leave earlier this week, but talks remain ongoing.”

The 26-year-old’s imminent exit comes as Erik ten Hag closes in on signing Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the key days to get a transfer over the line are finally coming.

The Italian journalist explains, “Manchester United will submit the final official bid in order to agree with Inter and seal the deal discussing add-ons structure.”

André Onana deal update — Wednesday and Thursday remain the crucial days for the final steps of the negotiation. Manchester United will submit the final official bid in order to agree with Inter and seal the deal discussing add ons structure. Key days are finally coming.

Amidst suggestions that a second keeper could also arrive after Onana has been secured, it makes sense to let Henderson leave.

As one of the few sellable assets United have in their ranks, the money reaped from his sale can then be channelled towards acquiring a striker and another midfielder.

