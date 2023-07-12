Man United 2-0 Leeds United: Player Ratings

Manchester United beat Leeds United 2-0 in a friendly in Oslo this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Tom Heaton 7 – Didn’t have much to do, but cleared his lines well.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – Excellent, energetic first outing.

Raphael Varane 5.5 – Off the pace but probably not taking things that seriously.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Was OK.

Alvaro Fernandez 7.5 – Excellent defensively and offensively. Could be challenging Malacia for the Shaw understudy role this season.

Kobbie Mainoo 9 – Was like watching Casemiro. Really classy performance. Was pickpocketed once, but otherwise flawless.

Mason Mount 7 – Looked keen to impress and was everywhere on the pitch. His set piece delivery was poor though.

Hannibal Mejbri 8.5 – Fantastic job interview. Creative, tracked back, energetic, aggressive. Made a superb last-ditch tackle to prevent a certain goal.

Amad Diallo 7 – Good without being on fire.

Jadon Sancho 4 – Poor – if this is a chance to tell Ten Hag he needs another season, he might as well get his P45 ready.

Omari Forson 5 – Looked overawed, like a poor man’s Anthony Elanga.

Substitutes:

Matej Kovar 8 – Excellent, oozed confidence, good with his feet, could have an outside shot of being United’s backup keeper next season.

Marc Jurado 7 – Did well.

Will Fish 7.5 – Did very well. Commanding.

Rhys Bennett – 6.5 Did OK.

Charlie Savage – 5.5 Not as impactful as in last pre-season.

Brandon Williams – 6 Did OK.

Isak Aaroen – 7 Started off lively and great assist for Emeran’s goal. Faded in the last 25 minutes.

Dan Gore – 6 Did OK.

Noam Emeran – 9 scores and assists on his debut, and looked the part. Really good prospect.

Joe Hugill – 8 “Knows where the net is”.

Shola Shoretire – 6.5 Did OK, but should be doing more at this stage of his career. Another loan looks likely.