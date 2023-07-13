Al-Nassr interested in signing Manchester United defender Alex Telles



Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are keen on signing Manchester United left-back Alex Telles.

Telles is one of the players the 20-time English champions are eager to offload in an effort to trim down the bloated size of the squad and to boost Erik ten Hag’s transfer kitty.

It was reported a few weeks ago that the Brazilian is a must-sell for the club as he does not feature in Ten Hag’s plans at the Theatre of Dreams.

The defender has been linked to a number of teams including Galatasaray, Benfica and his former club Porto.

Telles was however quoted as saying that he will not move to Benfica under any circumstances, due to his ties at Estádio do Dragão.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to United by indicating he still has a contract with the option to extend it by an extra year.

The Daily Mail points out that Telles is a genuine target for Al-Nassr.

Saudi Arabia has been pumping in significant investment into attracting some of Europe’s top players to their domestic league.

Already, the Gulf state has lured in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and many others.

Telles is the latest to fall on their radar.

Chris Wheeler states, “Al-Nassr want to reunite the Brazil left-back, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, with his former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“Al-Nassr are currently banned from registering new players by FIFA over an outstanding payment of £390,000 owing to Leicester City, but the dispute is expected to be resolved and the ban lifted.”

