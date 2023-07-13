

Fresh off an encouraging win in their first pre-season fixture against Leeds, Manchester United might also have their first major sale soon.

Fabrizio Romano reports that negotiations for Anthony Elanga have begun between Everton and United with many other clubs also interested.

The Toffees are the favourites having stolen a march on other interested parties by starting the talks.

Elanga, who came through the United academy, is one of the many players available for transfer this summer.

The pacy forward was linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund in January but it went nowhere as Erik ten Hag presumably opting to keep him in the midst of a crunching fixture list.

Ultimately, he ended up playing only 702 minutes of football across all competitions despite the club battling on many fronts. His importance to the side dwindled and so did his contribution.

He failed to score and registered just two assists during his time on the pitch.

The Swedish international’s contract expires in 2026 with a club option for another year.

Therefore, with age on his side, Elanga’s sale is one that could net the club a big windfall if negotiations go well.

Moreover, as the Swedish international is an academy prospect, his sale will count as pure profit in the accounting books, going a long way toward easing United’s issues with Financial Fair Play caused due to the Glazers’ frugality.

For Everton, it would mark the second consecutive year of taking a punt on a United academy graduate.

Sean Dyche’s side bought James Garner last summer and his first season at Goodison Park didn’t take off as expected.

They would hope Elanga bucks that trend and as a full Swedish international, adds a bit of pace and quality to Dyche’s side that is begging for goals and creativity after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

