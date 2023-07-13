Atalanta reject Manchester United’s offer for Rasmus Hojlund



Atalanta have reportedly rejected Manchester United’s bid for Rasmus Hojlund.

According to The Athletic, United proposed a player-exchange deal for the 20 year old, but Atalanta want a pure cash payment.

United are operating on a tight budget and must comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations.

They must sell well in order to buy their specific targets.

Atalanta have placed a €100 million price tag on the striker, which United considers excessive.

The club is looking at other options, like Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

They retain an interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofian Amrabat, but any move would solely depend on sales.

The uncertainty surrounding the takeover situation has made it even more challenging to predict United’s finances.

United are advancing in talks to sign Andre Onana, with Inter demanding up to €60 million, including add-ons.

The report also mentions:

“Inter and Atalanta are aware of United’s twin objective, and neither are said to want to concede on fee to allow the other Italian side more money.”

“Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi admitted on Wednesday that the club have to sell to buy and are targeting two new goalkeepers in the anticipation Onana joins Samir Handanovic in departing San Siro.”

