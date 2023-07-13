Everton make £15-£20 million bid for Man United’s Anthony Elanga



Everton have made a bid of between £15 and £20 million for Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga, according to the BBC.

Earlier today we relayed a report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano saying that United were in negotiations with the Toffees over a deal for the flying winger.

Those talks seem to have quickly escalated to the offer, relayed by Shamoon Hafez and Simon Stone.

The BBC reporters also note that there is interest in the player from Germany, which could be Borussia Dortmund, who have been credited with an interest in other reports.

There have also been reports stating that Galatasaray are interested in the 21 year old.

United’s response to the offer for their academy graduate is not communicated by Hafez and Stone.

His market value as per Transfermarkt is £15.4 million, making Everton’s offer a good one.

United desperately need to sell in this window due to the limited transfer budget available.

However, with competition mounting for Elanga’s services, they could hope to spark a bidding war that will tip the fee to something in excess of Everton’s opening offer.

Elanga had his breakthrough season in 2021/22, when he played 27 games for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. He scored 3 goals and assisted twice in that campaign.

He was expected to kick on under Erik ten Hag but it was not to be.

He did make 26 appearances and assisted two goals, but most of these appearances came in the first half of the season.

He found himself overtaken by Alejandro Garnacho as Marcus Rashford‘s understudy and to Facundo Pellistri as a right wing option.

This led to some frustration from the player and it seems almost inevitable he will move on in this window to continue his career elsewhere.