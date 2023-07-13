Ex-Manchester United player Ashley Young joins Everton on permanent deal



Former Manchester United player Ashley Young is still going strong at 38 as he has secured another contract with a Premier League team.

The player announced on his Twitter that he has signed with Everton, calling it “the worst [kept] secret”.

He added that he was “excited” and “can’t wait to get started”.

Young spent the last season at Aston Villa and played a key role as Unai Emery engineered a remarkable resurgence, leading Villa from the doldrums in the league to a European qualification spot.

He played 29 games in the Premier League as Emery valued his experience and leadership in one of Villa’s most successful Premier League campaigns.

Both sides elected to part ways after a successful temporary arrangement.

Now, Sean Dyche will be hoping he has a similar effect at The Toffees after they skirted relegation last season by a whisker.

He brings the Premier League nous of having played 422 games in the league.

He left United for Inter in 2020’s January transfer window and has had somewhat of a career resurgence since then.

Near the end of his time at Old Trafford, Young had become the face of everything wrong with the club and was targeted incessantly for his performances.

Reinvented as a permanent right-back, he first played a crucial role at Inter Milan as they took the steps towards the Scudetto, then led Aston Villa’s dressing room in a season full of ups and downs.

At Everton, he would add cover to the right-back position which has veteran Seamus Coleman challenging the young upstart Nathan Patterson for the role.

Young is unlikely to have many appearances, especially against young attacking wingers with pace, but his dressing-room presence will be valued by Dyche, who will have his first full season at Goodison Park this year.

