Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United reject Galatasaray’s opening offer for Fred



Manchester United have rebuffed an offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray for Fred.

The midfielder is among a number of players the Red Devils are open to letting go, in order to boost the amount of money Erik ten Hag can spend on recruits this summer.

The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed that Fred had picked new agents to handle his possible Old Trafford exit.

He now shares the same representation as Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.

In the Premier League, Fulham are the club understood to be leading the race to sign Fred.

There is also interest from Saudi Arabia in the 30-year-old, who missed United’s opening pre-season game against Leeds in Oslo on Wednesday.

The player’s absence was explained by a need to “manage his workload” after his exploits last season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now issued an update on Fred’s future and indicated that Galatasaray are now in the fray to land his services.

Romano exclusively reveals, “Galatasaray have approached Manchester United to sign Fred!

“Opening proposal already submitted — rejected by Man United.

“Transfer fee was below expectations.”

The transfer guru adds, “Fred will leave United this summer as Saudi clubs, Fulham and more PL clubs are already working on it.”

With multiple parties plotting to swoop in for the United number 17, the 20-time English champions will be hopeful of getting a bidding war going.

This will give them the chance to fetch as much money for Fred as possible and recoup most of the £52m plus bonuses that they paid for him in 2018.

