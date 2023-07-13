Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow refuses to comment on potential move to Manchester United

Manchester United’s search for a new goalkeeper is set to intensify in the coming weeks with the number one jersey at Old Trafford now vacant.

David de Gea officially announced his departure from the club last week, ending his twelve year spell between the sticks in Manchester.

Manager Erik ten Hag has identified the profile of ‘keeper he wants at the club and will be expecting his board to deliver on his targets.

Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana is the favourite to take the famous number one shirt but there have been other names linked to join the ranks either with, or without, Onana.

Feyenoord stopper Justin Bijlow is one name linked with a move to Old Trafford and the ‘keeper has spoken on the rumours of a potential move.

As reported by Sport Witness, the Dutchman has said although he is aware of the noise, he will not be drawn on commenting further on a potential move away from Feyenoord due to his respect for the club.

“A lot has been written in the media, but so far it has been quiet. I started the preparation with Feyenoord and out of respect for the club I will not comment on matters related to other clubs,” said Bijlow.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fine season last year, winning the Eredivisie by seven points and reaching the semi-final of the Europa League.

Bijlow is also a fully-fledged Dutch international, having played eight times for his country since 2021.

It’s unclear if United will make an official offer in the next few weeks but their interest in the player has been clear for the last month.

Bijlow’s ability to play out from the back suits Ten Hag’ mantra and he if he could be obtained alongside the capture of Onana, United would have outstanding options between the sticks.

Feyenoord are hoping to keep hold of Bijlow but a move to United be too good to turn down should they come knocking in the coming weeks.