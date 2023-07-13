From Italy: Andre Onana is “a little sad” to be leaving Inter Milan as Man United move draws closer



Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is slightly downcast about leaving the San Siro, according to a report from Italy.

Onana is one step closer to joining Manchester United and becoming David de Gea’s successor.

Last weekend, De Gea confirmed in a statement that he was officially leaving the Red Devils after 12 years of service.

Following a series of mistake-strewn performances and high-profile errors coupled with doubts about his suitability for Erik ten Hag’s brand of football, it was decided that letting the Spaniard go and pursuing Onana was the best course of action.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed the holding of a video call between Inter and United officials to thrash out the final details of a transfer for the goalkeeper.

The Cameroonian already has an agreement in place on personal terms with the Red Devils.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Onana to Old Trafford is imminent.

Romano says that United will fork out an initial €50m fee plus €5m in add-ons. Work is being done to achieve common ground on the structure of payment and then Onana can officially make the switch to England.

BREAKING: Manchester United are now closing in on André Onana deal as final verbal proposal has been made during talks today. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Understand it’s €50m fee plus €5m add ons. Structure of add ons being discussed then… done deal. It’s imminent, as expected. 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/o4aRP8YCWr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

This is backed by CBS’s Ben Jacobs who confirms that an agreement between both European giants is expected before Ten Hag’s side flies for their pre-season tour in the United States.

Manchester United and Inter expect a full agreement over Andre Onana imminently. Both clubs confident of agreeing a deal with only minor points outstanding and talks moving fast. #MUFC want it done before they fly to the US.⏳ pic.twitter.com/eWgHvqCTvu — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 13, 2023

Sky Italy reporter Matteo Barzaghi (via GIFN) states that the Inter shot-stopper is not too elated at the fact that he is leaving the Serie A so soon, despite his eagerness to work with Erik ten Hag once again.

Barzaghi remarked, “From what I understand, Onana is a little sad.”

“He felt good in Milan.”

“He is sorry and hopes to come back in the distant future.”

Journalist @MatteoBarzaghi to Sky on Andrè Onana's move to Manchester United: "From what I understand, Onana is a little sad. He felt good in Milan. He is sorry and hopes to come back in the distant future." — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) July 13, 2023

The 27-year-old’s arrival should set the ball rolling for Dean Henderson‘s permanent departure, with Nottingham Forest locked in talks with United to sign the Englishman.

