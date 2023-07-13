Home » Manchester United and Inter Milan reach agreement for Andre Onana transfer

Manchester United and Inter Milan reach agreement for Andre Onana transfer

by Red Billy
Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan, according to reports from Italy.

The source is being quoted as the reliable Gianluca di Marzio, although this has come via third parties such as Get Italian Football News.

Di Marzio’s own website does not carry the news as yet although he does say that a deal is very close.

Fellow transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is also saying the deal is practically done and will be closed in the coming hours.

Romano writes that “Inter are preparing their official bids to sign two goalkeepers after selling André Onana to Manchester United in the next hours.”

He also tweeted a photograph of the shot-stopper, saying “André Onana on his final dinner in Milano, here at Javier Zanetti’s Botinero restaurant.

“Manchester United and Inter are closing in on final details of the deal.

“All parties expect Onana to become new Man United player in the next hours.

“Almost there.”

The combined reports suggest that a verbal agreement has been reached and that it is now just a case of putting in the formal offer, although Alfredo Pedulla says that United’s offer is still falling short of Inter’s bottom line.

