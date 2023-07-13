Manchester United are keeping tabs on Dusan Vlahovic



Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Corriere dello Sport, United are one of the many clubs keeping tabs on the Serbian.

Chelsea are leading the race for his signature, with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Tottenham interested.

Vlahovic is open to the idea of trying a new challenge and could be on his way out of Turin.

The 23 year old would be an excellent addition to Erik ten Hag’s side.

Vlahovic has shown tremendous potential at a young age and has the qualities to become a top-class striker.

He possesses excellent physical attributes, good technical skills, and a natural goal-scoring instinct.

Vlahovic’s versatility is another appealing aspect.

While primarily a centre forward, he is capable of playing in various attacking positions.

He can lead the line as a lone striker or operate as a target man, and he has also been deployed as a second striker or on the wings.

This flexibility would provide Manchester United with different tactical options.

His arrival would bring stability to the forward line and offer a potential goal-scoring threat for the foreseeable future.

