Manchester United consider deal for Gleison Bremer

Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that United and Tottenham are keen on the player.

With Harry Maguire’s future in doubt, it is no surprise that the Red Devils are looking to bolster their defence.

Bremer was one of Juventus’ best players last season, and the club are reluctant to let him go.

He is a commanding figure at the back and can provide solidity to the defensive line.

Man United have often been criticised for defensive lapses, so signing a player like Bremer could strengthen their defence and provide a reliable option at the back.

While primarily a center-back, Bremer can also play as a left-back, offering versatility in defensive positions.

This flexibility can be advantageous for a squad, as it allows for tactical adjustments and provides cover in case of injuries or suspensions.

Adding Bremer to the squad would increase the depth in the defensive department, which is crucial when competing in multiple competitions.

With Raphael Varane’s poor injury record, Bremer could be the ideal partner for Lisandro Martinez.

