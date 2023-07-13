

The goalkeeper’s revolving door at Manchester United this summer looks set to continue and include youth team players as well.

Sunderland Nation report that Nathan Bishop, United’s reserve keeper is of interest to Championship side Sunderland FC.

The Wearside outfit have Anthony Patterson as the established first-choice keeper but their backup situation could change.

Alex Bass, who joined the club last year from Portsmouth, has been linked to Leyton Orient for a loan move which would leave The Black Cats without an able backup.

That’s where Bishop, who has a history with Sunderland, will come into the picture.

Bishop kept a clean sheet at The Stadium of Light in 2021/22 in the FA Cup while playing for Mansfield on loan.

He has been a highly-regarded prospect since his breakthrough at Southend and despite not making a senior appearance for United as yet, has been of interest to Championship sides.

He is a big contender to be sold this summer as the club activated an option in his contract which extended it to 2024.

It is most likely to be a negotiating move, as an expiring contract means United would have missed the opportunity to get a fee for a player who is of interest to many sides otherwise.

The revamped goalkeeping department at Old Trafford is unlikely to have a place for him.

Andre Onana’s transfer is a matter of when, and not if, while Zion Suzuki’s analysis shows he can come in and be an able backup option for the club.

Tom Heaton completes the senior trio as Bishop will be squeezed out.

Last season, Bishop was one of three first-team keepers as Dean Henderson, who looks likely to join Nottingham Forest this summer, left the club on loan. He was relegated to fourth-choice after Jack Butland joined.

Bishop made the bench four times in the Premier League but he was always unlikely to get a game.

He has senior appearances for Southend and Mansfield so far in his career and Sunderland reportedly look at him as a young prospect who can develop alongside Patterson while also eventually challenging him for the first-choice spot.

