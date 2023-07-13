Manchester United-Inter Milan conference call to result in Andre Onana deal on Friday



Manchester United’s second piece of business this summer transfer window has been dragging along for some time now but it seems we are in the endgame.

With David de Gea leaving the club after 12 years, it was imperative that the club brought in someone who aligned with manager Erik ten Hag’s demands.

Andre Onana of Inter Milan was identified as the perfect fit, having succeeded under the Dutchman at Ajax and who contributed immensely in Inter’s run to the Champions League final last season.

Onana deal almost done

The deal has not been easy with the Nerazzurri holding out for €60million for the keeper who arrived on a free.

The Peoples Person had reported that United had verbally agreed a deal with Inter for around €55million.

Now as per Alfredo Pedullà, a conference call will be held between both sides tonight to iron out the missing links and the transfer should ideally be closed by Friday.

“By tonight there will be a conference call to sort out the final pieces relating to the transfer of the goalkeeper purchased last summer on a free.

“Onana has a total deal with Manchester worth around 7 million per season. Now the aim is to close the operation by tomorrow for a figure that could be slightly lower – bonuses included – than 55 million.”

United managing to hold their own and not overpaying is the impressive aspect in the deal.

For far too long, the Reds have been held hostage during negotiations and have ended up paying through their noses. The Antony and Harry Maguire deals immediately come to mind.

Both Mason Mount and potentially Onana could be arriving for a decent price, less than what United must have expected to pay considering the dreaded United tax.

Decent business by United, now on to player sales

This week was earmarked as “Onana week” and the prediction seems to be coming true. It is now only a matter of hours as per the Italian journalist.

The Cameroonian has reportedly already started house-hunting in Manchester and he is likely to be part of United’s pre-season tour to America.

The completion of the goalkeeper deal should potentially signal the end of Dean Henderson‘s United stay.

His move to Nottingham Forest was being held up as Ten Hag wanted adequate backup should a snag develop in the Onana deal.

United will now focus in trying to reduce Atalanta’s asking price for primary striker target Rasmus Hojlund and then move on to player sales.