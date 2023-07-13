Manchester United set to pocket £1million from Tahith Chong’s imminent transfer to Luton Town



Manchester United are poised to have a sum of £1million added to Erik ten Hag’s transfer kitty as Tahith Chong closes in on a permanent transfer to Luton Town.

Chong who came through the club’s academy was let go by United last summer and joined Birmingham City.

John Eustace’s side only paid £1.45m to sign the Dutchman, with the Red Devils earning a 25 per cent sell-on clause of any future transfer.

This is confirmed by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell who says that as a result of this provision, United will reap £1m of his £4m move to Luton Town from Birmingham.

The reliable Florian Plettenberg reports on Chong’s switch to Kenilworth Road. “The 23-year-old is on the verge of joining LutonTown.”

“Transfer fee: Up to £10m with possible add-ons included. £5m guaranteed.”

“Medical was completed today. Announcement soon.”

News Tahith #Chong: The 23 y/o is on verge to join @LutonTown. ➡️ Transfer fee: Up to £10m with possible add-ons included

There is a considerable difference of £1m in the guaranteed figures put out by Whitwell and Plettenberg.

United have a reputation for inserting sell-on clauses into the contracts of their departing academy stars.

The 20-time English champions did the same in the respective cases of Ethan Laird who like Chong, was sold to Birmingham and Zidane Iqbal who left Old Trafford for FC Utrecht.

United stand to make 40 per cent of any future sale of Iqbal from the Eredivisie club. The Iraq international was offloaded for only £850,000 a few weeks ago.

With respect to Laird, will earn 40 per cent of his next switch from St. Andrew’s.

As the transfer window carries on, more departures under the same arrangement could follow.

