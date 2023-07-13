Manchester United’s Antony speaks out on Andre Onana transfer

Manchester United’s search for David de Gea’s replacement is set to conclude within the next week with manager Erik ten Hag keen to find a new number one.

Andre Onana is the name on everyone’s lips, with United reportedly agreeing a fee for the Inter Milan stopper.

The Cameroonian’s style of play is far better suited to Ten Hag’s philosophy than that of De Gea and he is expected to transform United’s ability to build from the back should he sign.

Furthermore, Ten Hag has worked with the keeper before during his time at Ajax.

United winger Antony was also part of the same Ajax side and the Brazilian says he has fond memories from his time with the goalie.

As reported by Italian media, Antony spoke on both Onana the player and the person when quizzed on the potential transfer.

“I know him very well, we played together at Ajax. He’s a great goalkeeper and a nice person,” he said.

When asked on whether he would like to play with Onana at Old Trafford, Antony insists the decision lies with the club but his relationship with the 27-year-old is a strong one.

“It’s not up to me to say, because it’s the club’s decision and not mine. I can only say that it is certainly very strong. And that there is a very good relationship between us,” he added.

United are expected to seal the deal for Onana over the next week or so with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

Onana enjoyed a fine season with Inter last season, reaching the Champions League final and elevating his status as one of the world’s finest goalkeepers.

Ten Hag will be hoping he can get his man through the door as soon as possible, in time for their pre-season tour of America at the back end of next week.