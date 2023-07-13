Noam Emeran’s heroics against Leeds sparks loan interest in the Man United youngster



Manchester United academy star Noam Emeran is attracting interest from a number of top clubs around Europe, barely a day after his brilliant display during United’s 2-0 pre-season win against Leeds United.

Emeran, who played in the second half of the clash, broke the deadlock with a superb finish before providing a sublime assist to Joe Hugill who secured the win with nine minutes left on the clock.

The 20-year-old spoke to club media after the game and declared that his ambition is to continue playing games for the Red Devils and to make the most of any opportunities that come his way.

He also said that he is intent on gaining valuable experience on tour and hopefully catch Erik ten Hag’s eye.

According to Foot Mercato, the United boss is a big fan of Emeran and has been following his progress in the youth system.

Ten Hag was pleased with the strides taken by the forward and decided to take him to Oslo with multiple senior players still out on break.

As per Sebastian Denis, Emeran’s exploits against Leeds did not go unnoticed.

His situation at the moment is described as being “hot”.

“Several Belgian clubs including Anderlecht are informed [about Emeran], as well as Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands or Coventry and Sunderland in the Championship.

“Finally, Strasbourg also requested the player’s availability from Manchester United.”

Teams are keen to take the Frenchman and mould him so that he can return to Old Trafford as a more refined and capable player ready to take the next step in his career.

Emeran signed his first professional contract with United back in November 2019.

