Nottingham Forest looking to sign Anthony Elanga – report

The Times football reporter Charlotte Duncker revealed that Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to bring Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga to the club this summer.

Duncker explained in a tweet that Forest are looking to sign both Elanga and Fulham star Willian in addition to two new goalkeepers this summer; a deal which could involve Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

One of several United players that the club is considering offloading this summer, Elanga has also attracted interest from Everton, who reportedly submitted a bid between £15 and £20 million for the 21 year old.

Everton may not be alone in their pursuit of Elanga’s signature, however, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that several other clubs are also interested in the Swedish international.

Borussia Dortmund were linked with Elanga in January, and while no deal materialised, The Peoples Person reported that the German club are reconsidering a move for the winger yet again due to an influx of funds from the £113 million sale of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid.

There is strong reason to assume that one of the two goalkeepers mentioned in Duncker’s tweet could be United shot stopper Henderson.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Forest has engaged in talks with United over a potential deal for the 26 year old.

According to the same article, Henderson is considered their top goalkeeping target, with Forest manager Steve Cooper keeping a close eye on him as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers first choice keeper Jose Sa.

The Peoples Person reported in May that Forest had expressed an interest in signing Henderson on a permanent deal, with the club expected to submit a bid in the region of £30 million.

Later that month, it appeared as if Forest were considering pulling the plug on any Henderson deal given United’s reluctance to let him go following David de Gea’s departure from the club.

Reports later clarified that United was waiting to secure the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan before allowing Henderson to be sold.

During his loan spell with Forest last season, Henderson was able to keep six clean sheets in 18 Premier League appearances.

Unfortunately, his season was cut short when he began suffering a thigh setback in January.

The Red Devils will do well to offload both Elanga and Henderson this summer – that way, they can increase their budget in the pursuit of Onana and a suitable striker.