Paris Saint-Germain considering a move for former Manchester United star David de Gea



Paris Saint-Germain retain an interest in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

After 12 years of service at Old Trafford, De Gea announced via social media that he was leaving. This was later confirmed by the club in an official statement.

The Spaniard was technically out of contract at the end of last month but talks were still expected with United bosses to clarify his future.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that De Gea had been offered a new deal with significantly reduced terms on his £375k-a-week wage package.

He had signed it only for United to tear up what was offered and present him with even lower salary figures.

As time went by, it became increasingly clear that the 32-year-old’s time at United was coming to an end.

According to The Athletic, a series of high-profile errors and mistake-strewn performances in games against Sevilla in the Europa League, West Ham in the Premier League and Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley ultimately sealed De Gea’s fate.

While Erik ten Hag was initially minded to brave another season with him in goal, it was soon apparent that an upgrade between the sticks was urgently needed.

The Red Devils are currently pursuing a transfer for Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana, who is Ten Hag’s number one target.

Meanwhile, De Gea is still without new employers – a situation that is unlikely to hold for too long.

French publication L’Équipe explains that the ex-United man is on PSG’s radar.

The Ligue 1 champions are seeking reinforcements in goal and new boss at the Parc des Princes, Luis Enrique, has De Gea on his list.

Alongside De Gea, other names being considered by the Ligue 1 giants include Kepa Arrizabalaga and Hugo Lloris.

Enrique is keen on securing competition for Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It’s important to note that it is Enrique, who during his tenure as manager of the Spain national teammate, effectively sanctioned De Gea’s demotion as the starting goalkeeper.

In recent international tournaments and friendly clashes in which La Roja have participated, other players such as David Raya, Robert Sanchez and Unai Simon have been preferred ahead of De Gea.

Like most United fans, Enrique never hid his dissatisfaction with the superstar’s inability to play with his feet, claim crosses, command his box and initiate sweeping action – all the attributes demanded of a modern goalkeeper.

This may put a likely switch to PSG for De Gea in jeopardy.

