Paris Saint-Germain set to rival Manchester United for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United’s search for centre-forward is set to intensify in the coming weeks, with Erik ten Hag desperate to add more firepower to his front line.

A raft of names have been linked with spearheading United’s attack next season, with the squad short of a genuine number nine.

After being priced out of a move for England captain Harry Kane, United have made Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund their number-one target.

However, United will have to move quickly if they are to make Hojlund their man, with French giants PSG circling for his signature.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the French champions have entered the race to sign the 20-year-old who has emerged as one of Europe’s finest young talents.

Atalanta have slapped a whopping £ 86 million price tag on Hojlund’s head, with United sending an early bid of less than half the asking price.

The two clubs are miles apart in their valuation of the player at present, but United are still confident of getting a deal done.

However, with PSG lurking and the Parisians’ financial might, they could easily come in and blow United out of the water.

Particularly given the expected sale of Kylian Mbappe, PSG will be looking for a replacement with money to burn.

Hojlund scored ten times for Atalanta last season, and Ten Hag has earmarked him as the perfect player profile to lead his line next season.

At 6″4 and with pace to burn, the Dane possesses the physical attributes required to play in the Premier League.

With United notoriously slow movers in the market, Ten Hag will be hoping his board can buck the trend to fend off the interest of the French side and ensure he goes into the new season with a new number nine.