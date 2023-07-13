Picture: Mehdi Taremi’s agent sends Man United fans into a frenzy with cheeky transfer hint



The agent of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi sent Manchester United fans into a frenzy with a naughty social media post which appeared to suggest he was meeting with the club.

A report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Taremi is a striker target for Erik ten Hag, who is scouting the market for a reliable goalscorer.

Moves for the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have proved too difficult and complex to get over the line.

The United boss is keen on bringing Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford, but the Serie A giants have slapped a hefty price tag on their prized asset.

Talks with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side remain ongoing to try and find a resolution to the matter. Even if Hojlund makes the jump to United, he would still need time to adapt and would not be immediately burdened with the responsibility of becoming the primary source of goals.

It’s for these reasons that a transfer swoop for Taremi was suggested.

Last season, the Iranian was Liga NOS’s top scorer with an impressive 22 goals. In all competitions, he plundered 31 goals.

With one year remaining on his contract at Estádio do Dragão, the 31-year-old is very much attainable.

Taremi’s agent, Borna Khoramdel, posted a picture on Instagram stories, alluding to the fact that he was at United’s iconic grounds.

Khoramdel tagged his agency Arvand Sport as part of the picture’s caption.

🚨 Mehdi Taremi’s agent on Instagram pic.twitter.com/5DMSNyOcKP — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 12, 2023

This fuelled speculation amongst United’s online supporters that Taremi could be a genuine alternative for Ten Hag.

However, according to The Manchester Evening News, Khoramdel did not visit the Theatre of Dreams.

“MEN Sport have been told that the agent was not at Old Trafford today. A strange one.”

