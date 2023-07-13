Real Madrid turn down Manchester United’s €60m approach for Antonio Rudiger



With Manchester United qualifying for the Champions League and with expectant fans hoping for a renewed title charge, it is imperative that the club back manager Erik ten Hag.

So far, Mason Mount has walked through the doors and even made his unofficial debut for the club during United’s 2-0 pre-season win over Leeds United.

The club are close to agreeing a deal with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana but their search for a defender has proved to be rather complicated.

United’s defender search

The Red Devils wanted to sign Serie A winner Kim Min-jae but due to budget issues, they needed to wait for player sales and the club’s takeover to be completed before proceeding.

Unfortunately, none of that has been possible so far and that allowed Bayern Munich to swoop in for the Napoli man.

And now, Spanish outlet Nacional has revealed that the South Korean was not the only defender that United are set to miss out on.

They have reported that United had offered €60 million to Real Madrid for Antonio Rudiger and even promised the player a much higher salary but club president Florentino Pérez has reportedly turned down the approach.

“United planned to offer 60 million euros to convince Florentino Pérez to open the doors for them. The 30-year-old defender, for his part, was tempted with a much higher salary than he currently receives in Madrid, and they also guaranteed him to be untouchable.

“However, Florentino Pérez at no time has come to consider the departure of Rüdiger . Although he had an incredible opportunity to do business with a player who is already in his thirties, and who landed free, he has been forceful.

“And he has warned that the ’22’ will not leave Madrid, so that at Old Trafford they will have to look for alternatives.”

Rudiger approach turned down

United were reportedly hoping to make the Champions League winner their third arrival from the Los Blancos after already sealing the signings of Raphael Varane and Casemiro in the last couple of seasons.

If club captain Harry Maguire ends up leaving, United will require another body in defence but budget issues mean they are focussing on more important areas.

They are severely lacking up top and once a striker has been signed, Ten Hag has his sights set on a versatile forward, a defensive midfielder and a reserve goalkeeper.

Only if player sales are successful can United direct their efforts at signing another defender.

