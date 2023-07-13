There are Premier League clubs interested in permanently signing Mason Greenwood – report



There are clubs within the Premier League keen to sign Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood on a long-term deal according to a report from Italy.

Greenwood has not featured for United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

All charges against him were eventually dropped with the Crown Prosecution Service citing the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case.

The Red Devils who have been conducting their own internal investigation into the matter are expected to announce their decision imminently.

The Athletic stated that there is a massive difference in opinion within Old Trafford as to whether to restore Greenwood to the team or facilitate his departure.

Members of the sporting department are prepared to welcome him with open arms while the club’s commercial partners are not keen on being associated with the forward.

United are intent on keeping Greenwood to the club whether that’s by loaning him out for one season to reduce the blowback or by bringing him back altogether.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Juventus and Atalanta’s “careful consideration” about the prospect of signing the 21-year-old.

According to La Repubblica via GIFN, both the Old Lady and Atalanta have already established contact with United to discuss this possibility.

“Juve’s enquiry has been described as a ‘major’ one, with the report also echoing the fact that United are interested in loaning out the 21-year-old this summer.”

“Having said that, Premier League clubs are also interested in the player and they are also looking to sign him on a permanent basis.”

La Repubblica fail to name the teams in England’s top-flight that are eyeing Greenwood.

