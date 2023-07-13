Video: Declan Rice reacts to Bruno Fernandes’s wonder strike as the pair train together



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes linked up with Declan Rice to train together.

Fernandes and Rice, who is closing in on a £105m record transfer to Arsenal, were pictured stepping up their fitness ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

The two were joined by the likes of Joao Cancelo, James Maddison and Rafael Leao just to mention a few other players as part of a group spotted at the Campus facility on the Algarve in Portugal.

A video that has surfaced on social media has shown Rice’s brilliant reaction to a spectacular strike by the United playmaker.

The ball was launched to Fernandes who smashed it against the post with superb technique.

Like most of us, Rice was mesmerised by the thumping effort and could not hide the extent to which he was taken aback.

The England international shared a laugh and an embrace with Fernandes who was equally in disbelief. Pointing towards the goalkeeper, Rice jokingly said, “Are we just gonna go?”

Declan Rice's reaction to this Bruno Fernandes strike 😅 🚀 (via wozldn/IG) pic.twitter.com/3fo3FPqBpk — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 13, 2023

Fernandes later re-posted a photo of the two Premier League stars being put through their paces on Instagram stories, along with the caption, “Was a pleasure to work with you.”

Bruno Fernandes on Instagram to Declan Rice.🇵🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “Was a pleasure to work with you 🤝🏻” pic.twitter.com/VdejyLddWV — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBall_) July 12, 2023

Despite their heartwarming interaction, it may be a little too late to harbour any realistic hope of Rice making a stunning turnaround and choosing to make the move to Old Trafford instead of staying in London with Arsenal.

Speaking after United’s pre-season friendly win against Leeds in Oslo, Erik ten Hag confirmed that the rest of the senior players who did not feature in the game are set to return to training on Saturday.

Fernandes belongs in that category.

They are however unlikely to play a part in the Red Devils’ next friendly clash which will see them face Ligue 1 giants Lyon in Edinburgh.

