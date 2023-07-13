

Manchester United’s youngsters shone bright as the club brushed aside rivals Leeds United to begin their pre-season in good form.

However, one player whose absence was conspicuous was Fred, who made the trip to Norway to support his teammates but wasn’t named in the squad.

United said that the club was “managing his workload”, but considering the Brazilian wasn’t a first-choice player last season and the international duties haven’t been hectic, theories have run wild.

The major, and the most likely one, is that the club is in the process of selling the midfielder.

After Mason Mount’s arrival, he has been pushed further down the pecking order. Moreover, with his contract expiring next season, it is now or never for United if they want to get a fee for him.

Reports state that the club is looking for a fee in the region of £20 million for the established Brazilian international.

Fulham were the first to be linked with him, especially when he was seen talking to their coach Marco Silva after the last game of the 2022/23 season.

However, the reported price tag might deter them.

One suitor who is unlikely to be deterred by any price tag is the Saudi Pro League and the clubs involved in it.

Their interest in Fred has been fairly recent, but if the final question is about money, it wouldn’t be wise to bet against the Saudis, who have already lured some of the elite footballers playing in Europe.

For United, a sale would be huge from a sporting, as well as financial perspective.

They need to sell to buy amid a restrictive transfer budget. Furthermore, the emergence of Hannibal Mejbri and Kobbie Mainoo’s encouraging performance against Leeds will further decrease Fred’s importance to the club.

Letting him go this summer instead of paying his wages for a season and him leaving for nothing would be a nightmare scenario for United.

Therefore, it can be expected that a final compromise on any asking price will be found and his absence from the pre-season game against Leeds will be a sign of things to come.

