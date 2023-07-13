Will Fish set to rejoin Scottish side Hibernian on a season-long loan

Manchester United’s summer activity is gathering a pace with incomings and outgoings being determined.

For some of the youngsters on the books at Old Trafford, a decision will be made on whether to keep them at the club or send them on loan for the upcoming campaign.

Loan moves can be crucial in players’ development with the experience of first team football outweighing the challenge of respective reserve leagues.

One man who looks to have secured another loan move for next season is centre back, Will Fish.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Scottish side Hibernian and he is set to rejoin the Hibees for the new season.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News, a year-long loan deal has been agreed between the two clubs with Fish happy to spend another season north of the border.

The centre-back largely impressed during his spell in Scotland last year and will be hoping to continue his good form.

Fish started the last 17 games of his loan spell under Lee Johnson, who was keen to extend the defender’s stay at Easter Road.

After attracting interest from Championship and League One clubs, as well as rival clubs in Scotland, United and Fish decided that he would continue his development at Hibernian.

Fish played the second half of United’s opening pre-season victory against Leeds yesterday and is expected to be in the travelling squad to face Lyon in Edinburgh next week.

The plan is then for him to stay in Scotland before joining up with the Hibs squad to continue pre-season with them in preparation for the new season.

Erik Ten Hag will no doubt be hoping for another season of progress from the young man, who is clearly highly thought of at Old Trafford.