Manchester United remain in the hunt for Benjamin Pavard despite Manchester City’s interest



Manchester United have signed a midfielder and are close to landing their dream goalkeeping target but manager Erik ten Hag wants further reinforcements considering the increased expectations that will be levied upon him.

A striker is high on the agenda while the Dutchman also wanted a centre-back but his search has not exactly gone according to plan.

It is well-known that the Red Devils are currently operating on a tight budget and the only way to increase it is through player sales and if the club’s takeover process gets completed.

United’s defender chase

The second option seems to be no nearer to completion and that potentially cost United as they missed out on the chance to sign Serie A winner Kim Min-jae from Napoli.

They had agreed personal terms but wanted to wait for additional funds to approach the South Korean but ultimately Bayern Munich sensed an opportunity and swooped in.

The Peoples Person also reported recently that the Red Devils were spurned in their advances for Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

Sky Germany have reported that United still have another target in their sights. It was reported that the 20-time English league champions were monitoring Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard.

ℹ️ Nach Sky Infomation will Pep Guardiola Benjamin Pavard nach Manchester lotsen. Auch Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano berichtet darüber. Allerdings gibt es nach Sky Infos noch keine Einigungen und mit Manchester United sowie Juventus sind noch zwei weitere Top-Teams im Rennen. pic.twitter.com/4GPFZWSaUa — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) July 14, 2023

Neighbours Manchester City were named as being favourites for the World Cup winner’s signature but United remain in the race.

“According to Sky Information, Pep Guardiola wants to guide Benjamin Pavard to Manchester.

“However, according to Sky’s information, there are still no agreements and with Manchester United and Juventus there are two other top teams in the race.”

United remain in the race for Pavard

City are going after the Frenchman as a replacement for Kyle Walker who is eyeing a move to Bayern Munich. However, Pavard has in the past spoken out about his desire to play as the centre-back instead of at right-back.

❗️News #Pavard: Yes, @ManCity is a serious option for him as #Guardiola likes him and his versatility a lot! First call about #MCFC: @FabrizioRomano. But: Pavard has more concrete options as he definitely wants to leave Bayern now. ➡️ ManUtd – talks took place … #MUFC

➡️ …… pic.twitter.com/epDfaiFCWb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 14, 2023

As for United’s interest, “talks took place” between the player and the club according to Florian Plettenberg and there is still a chance that they come in for the defender.

But funds will be required through player sales before any concrete step can be taken.

Club captain Harry Maguire’s future remains uncertain and if a decent fee can be obtained from his sale, another defender could be brought in.

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau has revealed that the player will take a final call on his future next week.