Gabri Veiga: Celta Vigo sporting director says Manchester United target is not for sale



Celta Vigo sporting director Juan Carlos Calero has issued a stern hands-off warning to Manchester United and other parties interested in signing highly sought-after midfielder Gabri Veiga.

Veiga’s links to United can be dated as far back as April when it was reported that Erik ten Hag was an admirer of the player.

He has a release clause of €40million which in today’s market for a star of that talent, is a no-brainer for top clubs in Europe.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Manchester City were preparing to train their sights on Veiga following their failure to snatch up Declan Rice from Arsenal.

Recently, Marca detailed that Veiga’s future is close to being settled and the coming weeks will prove decisive in determining where he will be playing football next season.

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have the United target on their radar but could face significant obstacles in their efforts to lure him to the Parc des Princes if remarks by Calero are anything to go by.

The Celta sporting director told the media, “Gabri Veiga is not for sale, we are counting on the player.”

Calero confirmed that he had not yet received offers for the talented Spaniard.

“He is on vacation after the Euro U21. We don’t know what will happen by the end of the transfer window, but he is enthusiastic for next season.”

“I have the intuition that big clubs want him. He will have options. There has been a lot of interest since his explosion, but there is no offer.”

“He is believed to have had a brilliant season, it is not easy for a first season, but the transfer window will dictate what happens for his future.”

If United are still intent on beating their rivals to Veiga’s services amidst reports that Ten Hag wants another midfielder even after getting Mason Mount, it seems that they will have to trigger the Celta star’s release clause.

