Harry Kane believes Manchester United is still an option for him this summer



Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes a move to Manchester United this summer is still on the cards for him.

Heading into the current transfer window, Kane was widely speculated to be Erik ten Hag’s number one target for the striker position.

However, it soon became clear that a deal for the England captain would be extremely difficult to get over the line.

In addition to his insanely high price tag, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who has a reputation for being a tough negotiator, would need to be convinced about parting with his talisman.

The Peoples Person covered a report which claimed that United had pulled out of the race to sign Kane to instead focus on other realistic alternatives such as Rasms Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani.

With the Red Devils no longer a threat, Bayern Munich took the lead and even tabled an initial offer worth €70 million (£60m) for the goalscorer.

This bid was rejected.

A second proposal by the Bavaria outfit worth €80 million plus add-ons was submitted a few days ago. This too was deemed not satisfactory by Tottenham.

According to ESPN journalist Jan Aage Fjørtoft, Kane has not closed the door to a possible Old Trafford switch.

“It’s reported that Team Kane has said “yes“ to Bayern. I understand that this mean Bayern is the only option abroad.

“But! For Team Kane Manchester United is still an option on the table.”

The 29-year-old is expected to travel with Tottenham on their pre-season tour to Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

That United are still in Kane’s thinking will give the Red Devils a ray of hope that they can still get their man.

