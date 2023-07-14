Long-time Manchester United target Joao Felix linked with move back to Benfica

Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha have claimed that long-time Manchester United transfer target Joao Felix is looking increasingly likely to rejoin Benfica this summer.

The news outlet believes that while several other clubs have expressed an interest in Felix, the 23-year-old is determined to move to a team with Champions League football, having grown disenfranchised at Atletico Madrid.

Felix has expressed an openness to joining both Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona, however, neither club has submitted an official offer for the player.

Benfica, on the other hand, appears to be a more concrete destination, with Football Espana reporting on Sunday that the Portuguese club are working on putting together a loan deal for the forward.

As The Peoples Person stated previously, Manchester United have shown interest in Felix, with Erik ten Hag expressing his admiration for the player due to his versatility.

Still, conflicting reports have made it unclear as to whether United could succeed in putting together a deal for the player.

While Felix previously expressed an interest in returning to the Premier League following the conclusion of his loan spell at Chelsea, Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo later claimed that Atletico have no intention of parting ways with the Portuguese international.

Even if Felix is available on a loan deal, United may be better off allowing Benfica to swoop in and sign the player.

Having seemingly hit a dead end in his Atleti career, Felix’s six months with Chelsea were underwhelming.

The forward received a red card in his first appearance for the Blues, earning a three-match suspension.

Upon returning to the pitch, Felix managed to score just four goals for Chelsea in 25 appearances in all competitions, showing that his rough patch is not over yet.

Even if a loan deal is a possibility, this would provide a short term solution to a Red Devils side with a serious lack of firepower up front in their current squad.

United have already made offers for in-form strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Goncalo Ramos, and both of whom would provide a long-term solution for the club up front.

Moving forward, United would do well to drop any pursuit for Felix and instead focus on putting together a permanent deal for a capable striker with recent performances to back it.