Manchester United could lose Marc Jurado to FC Barcelona



FC Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Marc Jurado.

According to Que T’hi Jugues, the 19 year old is in negotiations to return to Barca.

❗️ El Barça treballa en la opció Marc Jurado pel filial 🔴 El futbolista del Manchester United, sorgit de la Masia, negocia per tornar al Barça Atlètic 💰 Seria una operació amb un cost reduït en funció d'objectius pic.twitter.com/xn5B8NCLYi — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) July 13, 2023

Jurado joined the La Masia academy at a young age and quickly showcased his abilities on the field.

His technical prowess, agility, and defensive awareness caught the attention of the coaching staff and scouts, leading to his rapid development within the club.

Jurado had previously been a standout player in the Barcelona youth system, demonstrating excellent ball control, intelligent positioning, and the ability to contribute both offensively and defensively. He was even compared to the legendary Dani Alves. However, in September 2020, Jurado surprised many by joining Manchester United’s youth academy. The Red Devils recognized his potential and made a strong push to sign him, beating several other top clubs in the process. He continued to impress with his performances, showcasing his defensive solidity and attacking prowess. Jurado’s style of play is characterized by his attacking instincts, pace, and defensive capabilities.