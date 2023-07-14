Home » Manchester United could lose Marc Jurado to FC Barcelona

Manchester United could lose Marc Jurado to FC Barcelona

by Raj Dholakia
by Raj Dholakia


FC Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Marc Jurado.

According to Que T’hi Jugues, the 19 year old is in negotiations to return to Barca.

Jurado  joined the La Masia academy at a young age and quickly showcased his abilities on the field.

His technical prowess, agility, and defensive awareness caught the attention of the coaching staff and scouts, leading to his rapid development within the club.

Jurado had previously been a standout player in the Barcelona youth system, demonstrating excellent ball control, intelligent positioning, and the ability to contribute both offensively and defensively.
He was even compared to the legendary Dani Alves.
However, in September 2020, Jurado surprised many by joining Manchester United’s youth academy.
The Red Devils recognized his potential and made a strong push to sign him, beating several other top clubs in the process.
He continued to impress with his performances, showcasing his defensive solidity and attacking prowess.
Jurado’s style of play is characterized by his attacking instincts, pace, and defensive capabilities.
The 19 year old has a bright future ahead of him in professional football, and his success will depend on various factors such as his performances, opportunities, and his continued growth as a player and individual.
With his impressive technical abilities, agility, and defensive awareness, he is sure to be a valuable asset to any team lucky enough to have him. It will be exciting to see where his talent takes him in the years to come.
Man United will undoubtedly be disappointed to see him go.

