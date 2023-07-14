Manchester United once again failed in their attempts at a Frenkie de Jong raid



Manchester United have so far completed one signing thus far in the summer transfer window, that of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The former Blue wore the iconic No 7 jersey and made his unofficial debut for the Red Devils in their 2-0 win against Leeds United in their first pre-season friendly.

Ten Hag wanted a midfielder after seeing his current options suffer from long-term injury and poor form last season and he realised the importance of bringing one in.

FDJ saga

The Reds had signed Casemiro last season for big money and he proved to be an inspired signing but their main target throughout the course of the last summer window was Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

Fans around the world were certain of the Dutchman’s arrival, especially after United had an initial £56.2million bid agreed with the Catalan club.

But a mixture of deferred wages and the player’s wish to remain at Camp Nou meant a deal never materialised, despite Ten Hag’s wishes.

And it seems the former Ajax man is yet to forget his protégé as Mundo Deportivo have revealed that the Dutch boss had instructed United to go back in for him again this summer.

While Barca were intent on freeing up the wage bill last summer, they are not thinking about the same this time around and have refuted the Reds’ advances.

“Frenkie de Jong, whom he (Ten Hag) wanted to sign for Manchester United in the summer of 2022, and with whom he remains obsessed, although it is a goal that he knows is impossible.

United need to move on

“In this market, the English club tried again, probing his transfer, but all the talks have fallen on deaf ears. Neither Barça nor the player are now for the job.

“Camp Nou sources have explained to MD that United asked again for De Jong but without further ado.”

Xavi has been convinced with De Jong’s skill-set and the club have finally realised his value. This should hopefully put an end to the saga that has been running for more than a year now.

United seemingly have moved on as well with Mount coming in and a potential deal for Sofyan Amrabat in the offing as well.