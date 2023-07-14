Manchester United ready to fork out €60m for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez – report



Manchester United are ready to pay big money to secure one of the shock signings of the transfer window in Theo Hernandez, according to a report from Spain.

Fichajes divulges that the Old Trafford outfit are willing to part with an astronomical €60m to sign AC Milan’s Hernandez.

The Red Devils are said to be “obsessed” with the idea of having the Frenchman in their ranks.

Erik ten Hag has “put Hernandez’s name on the table” in consideration for a transfer to United as part of the club’s possible defensive reinforcements.

He is viewed as the perfect long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

Fichajes claims that United have had serious shortcomings on the left flank – a situation that remains unsolved even after Tyrell Malacia’s arrival from Feyenoord a year ago.

There is a need to address this problem and “find another guaranteed left-back for next season.” This is where Hernandez comes in.

The 25-year-old’s current contract at the San Siro expires on 30th June 2027, meaning the Serie A giants are not under any real pressure to offload him.

However, it’s highly unlikely that the Red Devils would pursue Hernandez as left-back is hardly a position that needs strengthening during a summer in which the 20-time English positions must be prudent and careful in their spending.

Financial Fair Play limitations and the uncertain takeover situation have required Ten Hag to prioritize which areas of the pitch need to be addressed first. A striker, a goalkeeper and another midfielder top the Dutchman’s list.

Fichajes explains that the Reds are not the only top team to be avid admirers of Hernandez. They indicate that he “has also slipped into the crosshairs of other European giants such as Paris Saint Germain.”

PSG of course confirmed the signing of his brother, Lucas, who they got from Bayern Munich in a £34m deal.

This is not the first time the Rossoneri man has been linked to United. Last month the reliable Fabrizio Romano quashed rumours suggesting a move to the Theatre of Dreams is on the cards for the Milan star.

