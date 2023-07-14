Manchester United release statement in Mason Mount’s support after video of him not signing shirts goes viral



Mason Mount joined Manchester United barely a week ago and he is already at the centre of a controversy which doesn’t seem to be his own making.

Manchester United have released a strongly worded statement after a video of Mount went viral where he is chased by some people for autographs but he refuses to sign the shirts.

In the video, Mount can be heard saying “I already signed for you last three days” as people keep following him in the dark of the night.

3 grown men following Mason Mount around for signed shirts for 3 days, this is so weird. Leave the man alone. pic.twitter.com/YuEpwFnziq — Aarron (@utdaarron) July 14, 2023

United came out in staunch defence of their new signing, calling those people “professional autograph hunters” who pressure United players to sign large quantities of items which they “sell for hundreds of pounds”.

The club recognised it as a “major problem at Carrington”, calling it “dangerous” and a “real frustration for everybody”.

United announced that security staff is in regular dialogue with the players and action will be taken if this issue continues to persist.

United are one of the most followed clubs in world football and the players naturally attract a lot of attention as a byproduct.

However, harassing players for autographs, when they have seemingly already signed stuff, leaves a bad taste in the mouth and makes it difficult for genuine fans to get closer to the players.

Mount, for his part, has already been through a stalking scandal while he was at Chelsea during which he revealed how damaging it is to the mental well-being of an individual.

It is understandable then that the English midfielder is even more careful of people chasing him with any perceived ulterior motives.

For United to come to the defence of the player is appreciable as the general court of public opinion might turn against the player during such an incident.

Both the club and Mount will be hoping that the strongly worded statement deters such incidents from happening in the future, otherwise, stricter measures will be underway.

