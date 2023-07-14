Mason Greenwood becomes a father, announces it on social media



Manchester United player Mason Greenwood and his partner announced on social media that the pair have become parents with a touching photo.

The picture, captioned “11.07.23”, showed Greenwood holding a little baby’s hand.

The post was the first that the player has put out since January of last year. His partner also put up the same picture and it was her first post.

Greenwood reportedly wants to marry his girlfriend soon and the lady was pictured enjoying her baby-shower recently.

The United academy graduate is also nearing a return to the pitch judging by his recent activities.

He was spotted training with fellow academy star Anthony Elanga recently.

There are talks that a return to professional football is on the cards with multiple Serie A clubs eyeing a loan move for the 21-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood)

The 21-year-old was arrested last year on charges of attempted rape, assault, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Crown Prosecutions Service dropped all charges in February but he still remains suspended by United.

The club are currently in the middle of carrying out an internal investigation with regards to his future.

The results of that should be out before the start of the new season.

Ten Hag and the majority of the first-team are ready to reintegrate him back into the fold with Ten Hag even revealing he felt the forward has the capability to shoulder the team’s scoring burden.

But United might feel it prudent to gauge public opinion by sending the player out on loan to Italy where he can play without the constant media hounding.

The women’s team are expected to be consulted before a final decision is taken with sponsors also willing to distance themselves from the player.

A large section of the fanbase also do not want him back.

It will be intriguing to see how United handle this sensitive issue.