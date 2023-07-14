Sofyan Amrabat wants Manchester United move, Red Devils need to raise funds through player sales



Long-term injuries to three midfielders and loss of form meant Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had to solve the midfield conundrum ahead of his second season.

Bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea alleviates those issues and the England international’s creativity and ability to counter-press will boost Ten Hag’s midfield options.

While the position of the central midfielder will be solved with Mount’s arrival, United also need to bring in a decent backup for their defensive midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian was suspended on three separate occasions and each time he was out, the Red Devils struggled. Scott McTominay started the season strongly but faded into obscurity as the campaign progressed.

Player sales required to fund further signings

The Scottish international is a decent backup but not quite in the same mould as the former Real Madrid star and bringing in a genuine defensive midfield general is something the manager wants.

However, a mixture of needing to reinforce in other key areas and budgetary constraints means so far, that area has remained neglected.

Currently, the Reds are one step away from sealing the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan following which they will put in a renewed push for a striker.

After that, Ten Hag wants the club to bring in an alternative for Casemiro but that can only be possible if one or more midfielders depart and United recoup a decent enough fee.

As The Independent pointed out, McTominay’s fee could very well mean a deal for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat becomes possible. Fred is also on the market.

The Moroccan has been extensively linked with the 20-time English league champions since his star-studded displays during the World Cup.

“Manchester United have made initial overtures for Fiorentina and Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat but any move is dependent on sales.

“West Ham United are waiting until the formality of Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal is completed, at which point they will step up strong interest in Scott McTominay.

“The feeling within Old Trafford is that McTominay and one other player would have to go to fund Amrabat.”

Gazzetta dello Sport have some good news on the Amrabat front. They have revealed that the Serie A side are open to selling the 26-year-old and are open to a price reduction.

The midfielder preferably would like to move to either of United or Barcelona, with both clubs trying and failing to land him in January.

Amrabat deal in the offing

Ten Hag had worked with the midfielder in the past and it makes sense for United to go after the Morocco international who can adequately cover for when Casemiro gets some deserved rest.

“Amrabat asked the club to be transferred to a top club to try a new adventure, things that happen when all of Europe talks about you.

“Request accepted if accompanied by a suitable offer to Fiorentina for the transfer. Initial valuation of 35 million euros, it can be negotiated around 30.

“Figure never arrived, or rather, not received from the clubs in which the Moroccan would like to go to play. Which are not many: the Spanish big names (Barcelona and Atletico), the English ones (for example Manchester United) and little else.”

Ideally United will wrap up the goalkeeper and striker signings before embarking for further midfield reinforcements. Before that the club need to offload deadweight and raise enough capital so that they can back the boss to the hilt.