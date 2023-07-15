Andre Onana’s €48 million transfer to Man United will be announced tomorrow



Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla says Manchester United’s deal to bring Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana to Old Trafford will be completed tomorrow.

Onana is manager Erik ten Hag’s top choice to replace David de Gea, who has left Old Trafford after 12 years at the club.

Negotiations over the Cameroonian have dragged on at a snail’s pace all week, frustrating United fans and reportedly, the player himself.

But Italian journalist Pedulla says an announcement is on its way.

“#Onana – #ManchesterUnited : Lukaku has diverted attention, but by tomorrow Inter will give the green light. It will be €48-50 with some bonuses,” he said.

#Onana–#ManchesterUnited: la vicenda #Lukaku ha distolto l’attenzione, ma entro domani l’#Inter vuole dare via libera. Saranno 48-50 con qualche bonus — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) July 15, 2023

Pedulla mentions Lukaku because originally, Inter agreed to negotiate the sale of Onana in order to finance their move for former United star Romelu Lukaku.

The Chelsea man spent last season on loan at Inter and the Nerazzurri were desperate to make the deal permanent, even at the expense of selling their charismatic keeper.

But controversy has surrounded that potential switch, as Lukaku showed interest in an alternative move to Inter’s rivals, Juventus, prompting the Milan club to pull the plug on the deal.

Nonetheless, the Onana sale is still set to go through as Inter will still need to find a striker.

Earlier today it was reported that Ten Hag phoned Onana, who has emptied his locker at the San Siro after two days of training, to reassure him that the deal was going ahead.

United hope to get the deal over the line in time for the 27 year old to board the plane with the rest of the United squad for their tour of the USA later this week.